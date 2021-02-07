AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Mizuho

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.89.

Shares of ABBV opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in AbbVie by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

