ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,059,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 428,136 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,370,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,174. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

