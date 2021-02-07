Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

