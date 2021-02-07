Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

ATVI opened at $101.61 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

