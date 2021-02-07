Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.65-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.60 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $8.93 on Friday, reaching $101.61. 17,047,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,366. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

