Addison Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

