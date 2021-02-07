Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,117 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 36.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 346.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.34. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

