Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $265.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.80. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

