Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 31.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,389 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $173.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $173.17.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

