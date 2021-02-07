Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

