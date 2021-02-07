Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

NYSE:CLX opened at $191.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

