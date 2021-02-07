Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

AGRO opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.