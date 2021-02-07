Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

