AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $726.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $724.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

