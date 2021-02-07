AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $13,671,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

OKE stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

