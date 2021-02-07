AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $177.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.14.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

