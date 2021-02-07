Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMG opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $120.11.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

