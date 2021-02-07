Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AFTPF opened at $115.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. Afterpay has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

