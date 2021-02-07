Agrello Price Tops $0.0847 on Top Exchanges (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Agrello has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Agrello has a market cap of $8.15 million and $600,660.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.01138790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.54 or 0.06309586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,271,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.