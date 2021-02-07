Akash Network Trading Up 43.7% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $81.97 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $2.34 or 0.00006070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00178932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233008 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00073343 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 120,189,928 coins and its circulating supply is 35,057,280 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

