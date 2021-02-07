Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

