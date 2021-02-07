Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.28.

ALXN stock opened at $153.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

