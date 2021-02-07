Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $452.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00330006 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $830.64 or 0.02156999 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,071,763 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.