Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $329.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA opened at $265.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

