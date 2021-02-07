Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00005537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $370.24 million and $198.09 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00177170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00233706 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073880 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.