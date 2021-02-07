Alphabet Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $13.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $13.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $12.51. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $60.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,793.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,651.17. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

