Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,793.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,651.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

