Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,157.78.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,800.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,655.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

