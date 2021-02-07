Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,500.00 at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Barclays from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,651.17. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

