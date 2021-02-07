Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $642.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $52,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and sold 14,000 shares worth $397,275. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

