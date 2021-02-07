Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) – BWS Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alto Ingredients in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $7.65 on Friday.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

