Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,895.35.

AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

