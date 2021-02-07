Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $86,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 18.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 22.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $298.83 on Friday. Amedisys has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

