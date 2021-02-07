American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading 6.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $30.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Superconductor traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 1,334,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 575,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMSC. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $369,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $680.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.