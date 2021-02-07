AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) were up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 177,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 914% from the average daily volume of 17,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from AmeriServ Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmeriServ Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AmeriServ Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmeriServ Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in AmeriServ Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

