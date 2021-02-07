AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.26. AMETEK also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.18 to $4.30 EPS.

NYSE:AME opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.45.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

