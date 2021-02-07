AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 33,697 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,697 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.