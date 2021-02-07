Amkor Technology (AMKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMKR opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.05.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $703,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016 over the last ninety days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.