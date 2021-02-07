Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,694,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 17.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,538,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,575,000 after buying an additional 232,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

