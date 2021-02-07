Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.0% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

