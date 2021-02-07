Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 673.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

