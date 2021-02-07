Analysts Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.