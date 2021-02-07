Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.58. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

TRMK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 271,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Trustmark by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.