Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $365.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post sales of $365.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.00 million and the highest is $367.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $338.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

