Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce $15.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $61.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.83 million, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $950,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,994,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,685 shares of company stock worth $20,324,632. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.79. 332,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,466. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -545.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

