Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.95. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $697.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

