Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Coty reported sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 339,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,269.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.