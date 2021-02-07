Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.51). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 6,295,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,956,158. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 723.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

