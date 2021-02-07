Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.92 Million

Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post $316.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $252.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.65.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,254.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,548,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 64.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 7.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $407.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.86 and its 200 day moving average is $311.63. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $407.44.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

