Analysts Set Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) PT at $69.67

Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. Stephens cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,598,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $851,839,000 after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $536,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,526 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,753,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 352,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 376,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO remained flat at $$65.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,158,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83.

Concho Resources Company Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

